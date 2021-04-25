Case filed against ambulance driver in Kanpur for overcharging relatives of COVID-19 patients

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh): Amid the record surge of COVID-19 cases and deaths, the Uttar Pradesh Police has filed a case against an ambulance driver in Kanpur for overcharging relatives of COVID-19 patients.



According to District Magistrate Alok Tiwari, reports were received of people taking advantage of the rapidly worsening COVID-19 situation in the area.



"Amid the rising COVID-19 cases, unfortunate deaths are taking place in the state. Arrangements are being made so that the bodies of deceased COVID patients are taken from hospitals with dignity. In the middle of all this, we received reports of people overcharging relatives of deceased COVID-19 patients," Tiwari said.

After a raid, a case has been filed against one ambulance driver - Amit Kumar Tripathi, for overcharging patients.

The DM further warned others who might be disposed to take advantage of the distress induced by the pandemic.

"Whoever is caught indulging in black marketing and hoarding of oxygen cylinders and medicines, strict action will be taken against them," he added.

—ANI