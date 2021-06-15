Nine IPS officers transferred in UP

Lucknow: In another administrative reshuffle, nine IPS officers including six district police chiefs were shifted by the Uttar Pradesh government late on Monday night.

According to an official release, SSP Meerut, Ajay Sahni has been shifted to Jaunpur in the same capacity, while SP, Jaunpur, Raj Karan Nayyar, was shifted in the same capacity to DGP headquarters.

Similarly, Moradabad SSP Prabhakar Chaudhary was given the charge of Meerut SSP while Pawan Kumar who was on waiting list, has been posted as new Moradabad SSP.

PAC commandant Agra, Poonam is the new Amroha SP, while Amroha SP Suniti has been shifted to DGP headquarters in Lucknow.

SP, Kaushambhi Abhinandan is the new SP of Banda, while SP, Banda Siddharth Meena is now SP, Railways in Prayagraj. SP, rules and manuals, Radhe Shyam is the new SP, Kaushambhi.

--IANS