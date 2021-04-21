Infant killed in fire caused by matchsticks' play

Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh): A nine-month-old infant charred to death in Gangavas village in Gunnaur town when a fire broke out.

The boy's two sisters, aged four and two years, were playing with matchsticks when some inflammable material kept nearby caught fire and soon engulfed their hut.

The nervous sisters ran out leaving behind their baby brother.

The incident took place on Monday night.

Kalyan Singh, his wife and father along with the three children - Renu, Nanhi, and Raghav - had gone to the field.

"I left my children at a hut in the field and went with my wife and father to harvest the crop,' said Kalyan.

When the fire broke out, Kalyan Singh and other rushed to douse the flames but by then the child had died.

--IANS