Illegal Telephone Exchange Busted In UP's Moradabad

Moradabad: Uttar Pradesh police and officers of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) have busted a gang running an unauthorised telephone exchange in TP Nagar of Moradabad and seized a large number of devices used in converting international calls to local.

According to Anil Yadav, assistant superintendent of police (ASP), Moradabad, based on inputs and information given by the arrested accused in a similar case in Noida, a raid was conducted on Saturday at a house from where several SIM cards, laptops, and SIM boxes were seized.

"A few days back, UP police busted an illegal telephone exchange in Noida. The main accused arrested in the Noida case, Owais Alam, told the police that a similar setup was running in Moradabad. Acting on that information and local inputs, the Moradabad police and officers of BSNL in a joint operation raided a house in TP Nagar and seized a large number of SIM cards, computers, SIM boxes, phones, and laptops," the ASP said. The accused were routing international calls through the phone lines to their own servers and converting them to local calls thereby earning huge profits in the process. "They are taking the revenue which would have been otherwise gone to the telecom companies and causing huge losses for the telecom department," Yadav added. —ANI