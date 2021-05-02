IIT-K To Analyse Covid Curve In UP

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked officials to engage the Indian Institute of Technology-Kanpur (IIT-K) for rigorous analysis of the Covid curve in all the 75 districts of the state.

He said that such analysis would help in pandemic management.

"In view of the Covid peak, experts all over the country have been coming up with analysis. We should coordinate with IIT-K for district-wise rigorous analysis of UP," he said during a review meeting of the Covid situation in the state. A senior state government official said that various experts had been doing analysis using technology and mathematics to indicate how and when the Covid infection or recovery graph would rise and fall.

The IIT-K already has been doing such analysis and has made them public. It would do more, as and when, the state government asked it to do so. Professor Abhay Karandikar, director of IIT-K, said, "This is a part of a national super model where along with leading experts, doctors, and IIT-K Prof Manindra Agrawal have been working on predicting the peak. The prediction of peak done district wise has shown remarkable fit with observed data and hence reliable estimates can be done. This will help plan the medical emergencies. However, this is just a model and we need to be prepared for the worst-case scenario."

Official sources said that of the 159 deaths in April, 95 persons were above 60 years of age, while 46 persons were between 46-60. Of the total cases, 95 per cent (18,572) cases came from urban areas, while 834 cases were from rural areas,

Yogi Adityanath further said the state was now also getting oxygen from Jamnagar (Gujarat), Durgapur and Barjora (West Bengal) and Rourkela (Odisha) to augment supply.

Retired doctors, retired army personnel, experienced paramedics, and final year students of medical and paramedical courses should be engaged as there would be the need for trained human resource in hospitals in view of the fast-changing scenario, he said.

"It would be better if we have a manpower bank in the state so that we can deploy people as and when they are needed," he said.

He asked the medical education minister to work on the idea.

In the last 24 hours, the number of recoveries (38,826) was higher than the number of fresh Covid-19 cases (30,317), the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister also asked for creating a system for ensuring medical attention to pregnant women in the state. They should get ambulance and medical help immediately when required, he said. --IANS