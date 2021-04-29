Top
Home > State News > Uttar Pradesh > Senior IAS officer in UP succumbs to Covid

Senior IAS officer in UP succumbs to Covid

 The Hawk |  29 April 2021 4:42 AM GMT

Senior IAS officer in UP succumbs to Covid
X

Lucknow: Senior IAS officer and chairman of the Uttar Pradesh IAS Association, Deepak Trivedi, succumbed to Covid on Thursday.

He has been hospitalized since the past several days after testing positive for the virus.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed his grief over the officer's demise and has conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family.

Trivedi was posted as the chairman of the Board of Revenue and had been elected as president of the UP IAS Association in March last year.

A 1985 batch IAS officer, Deepak Trivedi was a popular officer, known for his amiable nature.

--IANS

Updated : 29 April 2021 4:42 AM GMT
Tags:    IAS   Uttar Pradesh   Covid   

The Hawk


Next Story
Similar Posts
Share it
Top
X
X