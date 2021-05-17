Mass recital of 'Hanuman Chalisa' to end pandemic

Seers, saints and volunteers of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and other frontal Hindu organizations, along with lakhs of Hindu families, will recite the 'Hanuman Chalisa' eleven times on Tuesday to drive away the Coronavirus.

Allahabad: The event will take place in Kashi Prant comprising 26 districts of eastern Uttar Pradesh.



According to Prachar Pramukh, RSS, Murar Ji Tripathi, "The recitation will start at 8.30 a.m. on Tuesday morning and apart from saints and seers, prominent personalities and professionals, industrialists, and social workers will be joining it."

The call to recite 'Hanuman Chalisa' has been made through RSS's Kutumb Prabodhan activity as most of saints believe that it can eradicate the deadly virus.

Prominent seers and saints, including Prayag Peethadhishwar Jagadguru Swami Vasudevanand Saraswati, president of Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad Narendra Giri, and Swami Jitendranand ji, Swami Kaivlya Das Ji and Swami Brij Chaitanya Ji Maharaj have supported the move.

Hindu families from districts like Prayagraj, Varanasi, Bhadohi, Mirzapur, Pratapgarh, Kaushambhi, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Sonbhadra, Sultanpur and Amethi will participate in the event.

The RSS leader said the RSS Kashi Prant has also issued six links available on YouTube for devotees and people willing to join the event.

The families, along with volunteers and others, will chant "Shri Ram jai Ram jai jai Ram" five times before and after the Hanuman Chalisa path.

This is the first time that the Hanuman Chalisa recital is being arranged on such a mass scale.

—IANS