Gurugram: Wanted criminal, aide held for murder of youth

Gurugram: With the arrest of a wanted criminal and his aide, the police here claimed to have solved the murder case of a 25-year-old youth Manish, who was allegedly gunned down in broad daylight on February 22.

The prime accused among those arrested was identified as Sanjay Panchal (31) of Gandhi Nagar in Gurugram, the police said on Wednesday. The Haryana Police had fixed a bounty of Rs 5,000 on his head. Panchal's accomplice was Yogender alias Yogi of Bhiwani, also a resident of Gurugram.

The duo were nabbed by the crime branch team after a tip-off.

During questioning, the culprits disclosed that the victim was an auto union president.

"The culprits had asked the victim to run an auto rickshaw on the same stretch but the victim refused to run the auto rickshaws there. Following this enmity, the culprits had given contract of his killing to their accomplices and on their directions they eliminated the victim," said Preet Pal Sangwan, ACP (crime).

Sangwan said the culprits were produced before a local court on Wednesday.

On February 22, the entire incident was captured in a CCTV camera installed at the incident spot.

The CCTV visuals showed two unidentified armed assailants, who were wearing face masks, executing the crime. The armed assailants had fired several bullets into the deceased and on the SUV in which the victim was seated, before escaping on foot.

A case of murder had been registered on the complaint of the deceased's father against an unknown person at New Colony police station.

—IANS