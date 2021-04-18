Gurudwara in Noida provides food to COVID-19 patients, their family

Noida: A Gurudwara in the Noida sector 18 has been providing food to the COVID-19 patients and to their families.

"We are trying to help the families who are COVID positive and are unable to cook food. We are making packets of food for them and leave that in front of society gate and the security guard takes the packages of food to the families," Gurpreet Singh, Head priest of the Gurudwara.

"We had started this process during the month of September last year. We make around 5000 packets of food on a daily basis. This year our service is in huge demand than that of last year. As you know that Noida is quite a big place so we are unable to cover all the areas. We are trying to cover most of the areas", Singh further added.

India reported its highest-ever single-day spike of COVID-19 cases with over 2.61 lakh new cases and more than 1,500 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry on Sunday.

In the last 24 hours, 1,501 COVID-related deaths were reported in the country taking the death toll to 1,77,150. As many as 2,61,500 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in India in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of cases has gone up to 1,47,88,109. (ANI)