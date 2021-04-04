Govt Plans To Construct Ram Van Gaman Marg In UP: Road Ministry

New Delhi: The government has plans to construct 210 km Ram Van Gaman Marg in Uttar Pradesh, according to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

Ram Van Gaman Path is a project that seeks to retrace the route believed to have been taken by Lord Ram on his way to exile with Sita and Lakshman.

"The proposed 210 km long Ram Van Gaman Marg connects Ayodhya to Chitrakoot via Faizabad, Sultanpur, Pratapgarh, Jethwara, Shringverpur, Manjhanpur and Rajapur in Uttar Pradesh," as per a Ministry of Road Transport and Highways document.

The proposed alignment passes through NH-28, NH-96, NH-731A besides a greenfield alignment with bridge at river Ganga at Shrinverpur.

It said 38 km length of said route is in Chitrakoot district in Uttar Pradesh.

Last year, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had also sought help and guidance from Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari for the development of Ram Van Gaman Path in his state.

Gadkari had said that detailed project reports are being prepared for 4,080 km projects entailing an investment of Rs 35,000 crore under Bharatmala Pariyojna, including 121 km Ram Van Gaman Marg extension and famous Sharda Shaktipeet (Maihar temple) in the state.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel last year in August had said that a dedicated fund will be constituted for people to contribute towards the development of his government''s ambitious Ram Van Gaman tourism circuit project in the state.

As per the mythology, Ram Van Gaman Path is the route taken by Ram on his way to the 14-year exile. In the first phase of the project, eight of the selected places in the state falling on the forest route taken by Lord Ram will be developed as tourist destinations at a cost of Rs 137.45 crore. —PTI