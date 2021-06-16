4 girls washed away in Yamuna

Aurraiya (Uttar Pradesh): Four girls who had gone for a dip in the Yamuna river were washed away by the strong currents. Two girls are reported missing but the bodies of the other two have been taken out by the divers.

The deceased have been identified as Kirti and Tanu.

The incident took place on Tuesday in Fariha village in Ayana police circle. Five girls had gone for a bath when they got caught in the strong currents.

One of the girls, Priyanka, managed to come out and she informed villagers who informed the police and brought divers.

The divers managed to retrieve the bodies of two girls but the other two were swept away.

The girls, according to reports, had come to the village to attend the pre-marriage function of one Suresh Kumar and on Tuesday evening they went to the river.

Circle officer, Ajitmal police circle, Pradeep Kumar, said that a search is still continuing and police stations downstream have also been put on alert.

