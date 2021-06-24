Girl kills village head's stalker husband

Kannauj (Uttar Pradesh): A teenage girl allegedly shot dead her village head's husband, whom she has accused of stalking her and asking her for sexual favours for the past two years.





She had the help of her friend. The incident in Kannauj came to light on Tuesday when the girl, after her arrest, confessed to the killing.





The deceased was allegedly shot dead on the night of June 20 at the house of the girl.





His sons accused the girl's friend of killing their father in their complaint to the police.





"He used to stalk me and ask for sexual favours. On one occasion, he even tried to outrage my modesty. When I resisted, he started harassing me and my friend. He had even molested my sister," she stated.





She said that she never disclosed about her harassment to anyone since she feared that her family members would be harmed by the deceased, who had a criminal background.





"He was a murder accused and his terror reigned supreme in the area," she alleged.





The girl and her friend finally decided to kill him and she had told her other siblings too, about her plans.





On June 20, the girl's mother made a phone call to the man and on the pretext of sorting out the issue with her daughter, she invited him to her place.





"While he was sitting and talking to her mother, the girl shot him with a country made pistol and escaped to Farrukhabad with her friend," said the police.





The girl has been arrested and the country-made pistol used in the killing has been recovered.





SSP Kannauj Prashant Verma said, "Police have arrested the girl and booked her under section 302. Her friend and his aide have also been arrested for conspiracy."





