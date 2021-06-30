Top
Minor girl gang-raped in UP's Mahoba, one held

Minor girl gang-raped in UP's Mahoba, one held

 The Hawk |  30 Jun 2021 9:20 AM GMT


Mahoba (Uttar Pradesh): A 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped by four men nearly three months ago in Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba district, said police on Tuesday.


According to the police, an Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) worker allegedly helped abort the victim's pregnancy in the Srinagar area.


"An FIR has been registered. One accused arrested and ASHA worker has been made co-accused in the case," said Superintendents of Police (SP) Sudha Singh.


The investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)


