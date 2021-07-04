GIMS' 100-Bedded Pediatrics Facility Ready

Noida: A 100-bedded dedicated facility with trained staff for treatment of children is now ready at the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Greater Noida, hospital officials said.

The special pediatrics facility in the state-run GIMS, a leading COVID-19 hospital, has come up in view of a possible third wave of the pandemic which is believed could hit children, they said.

"Amid the possibility of the third wave of COVID-19 pandemic, the GIMS has prepared a dedicated 100-bedded pediatrics facility for children," GIMS Director Dr. (Brig) Rakesh Gupta told PTI.

He said the facility for children''s treatment has been prepared in pursuance of government guidelines and can be extended to 150 beds if required.

Gupta also said that the hospital is training its staff in handling children-related cases and has so far conducted around 10 workshops and trained over 300 staff, including those from other hospitals.

"Training is the backbone of health care," he said, adding further training of staff and personnel is underway full-swing.

The hospital is training staff in specially created virtual ICU handling real-time scenarios, including cases of oxygen deficiency, he added. Adjoining Delhi, Gautam Buddh Nagar is one of the w orst-hit districts in Uttar Pradesh due to the pandemic which has claimed 461 lives, according to official figures. —PTI