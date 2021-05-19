Top
Ghaziabad administration launches special drive to help COVID victims' kin

 The Hawk |  19 May 2021 6:06 AM GMT

Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad district administration has launched a special drive, 'Always With You', to help those families whose breadwinner have died from coronavirus.

The kin who are totally unaware about the business of the deceased head of the family would be able to get help from the district administration.

Officials will contact the family to assist them in their work like business, insurance claim, death certificate, successor certificate and transfer of names in bank accounts. —PTI

Tags:    Ghaziabad administration   COVID victims   

