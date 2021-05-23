3 booked for gang rape of minor in UP

Agra: Three persons have been booked for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh.

Shamshabad police station in-charge Pradeep Kumar said: "A case has been registered under section 376 D (gang-rape), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 5/6 of POCSO Act at Shamshabad police station against three accused. Police have rounded up a few persons for interrogation and raids are on to arrest the accused."

The incident took place on Friday when the victim was alone in her house as her parents had gone to attend a wedding ceremony, the police official said.

"One of the accused lured the girl and took her to a secluded building on the outskirts of the village, where his friends were already present. All three committed the crime and escaped. They also threatened the victim with of dire consequences if she told anyone about the incident," the official added.

--IANS