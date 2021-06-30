Gang-rape accused found hanging in Agra jail

Agra: An undertrial prisoner, accused of gang-rape, allegedly hanged himself in the Agra district jail premises, said officials. The family, however, suspects foul play.





The deceased, identified as Yogesh Kumar, 25, was one of the accused in a case of gang-rape that took place in March, the jail authorities said.





According to the jail officials, Kumar hanged himself with a stole from the locked gate of the terrace of the two-storey barracks.





His body was discovered on the intervening night of Monday/Tuesday.





Jailer Sanjeev Singh said that the body was sent for post mortem and the district administration has been informed about the suicide.





"A judicial probe is underway in the matter," he said.





He said that Yogesh Kumar had been brought to the district jail after being accused of raping a newlywed woman on March 29, along with his friends near the Etmadpur area of Agra and also making a video of it.





According to the police, Yogesh and two other men, Gauri Rajput and Monu Kumar, were arrested and sent to jail on April 2.





The trio had allegedly waylaid a couple on a bike on Etmadpur highway. The three allegedly assaulted the couple and robbed them of their valuables. They then dragged the woman into a forest area near Jharna nullah and gang-raped her in front of her husband. They also shot a video of the entire incident. On April 1, Gauri Rajput and Monu Kumar were arrested.





An inquiry is being conducted into how Yogesh hung himself from the terrace door in the presence of so many prison guards who were making rounds in that area.





While jail authorities suspect that undertrial, Yogesh Kumar, hanged himself, his family alleged that he was murdered.





They claimed that there were injury marks on his body when it was handed over to them on Tuesday evening.





Jitendra Kumar, cousin of the deceased, said, "When we received his body, it had several injury marks. Some teeth were damaged. Earlier, Yogesh had complained of being beaten up inside the jail. It is a clear case of murder. My brother was not proven guilty. He was innocent."





P.D. Salonia, Agra district jail superintendent, said, "The reason behind the undertrial committing suicide is yet to be ascertained. After the discovery of the body, a forensic team was called to collect evidence. Deputy inspector general has conducted a spot inspection and is investigating the entire matter."





--IANS



