Four, including two doctors, held for black marketing Remdesivir in Lucknow

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): Four persons, including two doctors, were arrested in the city on Thursday for allegedly black marketing Remdesivir injections.

Around 34 vials of injections worth Rs 4.69 lakh have also been recovered from their possession, said Lucknow police statement.

The accused identified as Vipin Kumar, 30, Dr Athar 29, Dr Samrat Pandey, 22, and Tehzebul Hassan, 30. All of them were arrested by the police near a medical store in the state capital yesterday.

A case has been registered against them and further investigation is underway. (ANI)