Five Cops Suspended In UP's Lakhimpur Kheri After Assault On Woman Candidate

Lakhimpur Kheri: Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday arrested one person for misbehaving with a woman candidate while she was filing her nomination for block president election in Lakhimpur Kheri district.

Speaking to ANI, Vijay Dhul SP, Lakhimpur Kheri said, "An accused has been arrested. The accused is a supporter of an independent candidate for kshetra Panchayat president polls. Four police teams have made to nab the other accused. An SHO Pasgawan, an inspector and 3 sub-inspectors have been suspended due to negligence in their duty.

The incident took place on Thursday when a woman candidate was allegedly assaulted by some people while she was filing for nomination for block president election in Pasgawan in Lakhimpur Kheri district.

"Cases have been registered under Section 147,171(F),354,392,427 in connection with the incident of misbehaving with a woman candidate during filing nomination for Kshetra Panchayat President in Pasgawan block. Legal action is being taken against the arrested accused Yash Verma, a resident of village Maksudpur. Efforts are being made to arrest the other accused. Four police teams have been formed under the leadership of the Additional Superintendent of Police," tweeted Kheri Police.

According to police, the youth who misbehaved with the woman turned out to be a supporter of an independent candidate.

Earlier on Friday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered strict action against the perpetrators and gave instructions to suspend the jurisdictional officer and station in-charge.

Charing the meeting of Team 9, the chief minister said, "Under no circumstances, any attempt to disrupt the law and order will be accepted. Police must act with extra vigilance and sensitivity. Strict action should be taken by confiscating the weapons of those demonstrating arms." —ANI