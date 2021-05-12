Fire in Ghaziabad carton factory, no casualties reported

Top
 The Hawk |  12 May 2021 9:30 AM GMT

Ghaziabad: A massive fire broke out in a carton manufacturing factory in the Kavi Nagar Industrial Area in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district on Wednesday morning. However, no loss of life or property has been reported till now. Fire brigade personnel arrived at the site on receiving information and brought the fire under control.

The intensity of the flames was such that they could not be doused for nearly an hour. As a result, the fire started spreading to other factories nearby.

The fire reportedly began from the cartons stored in the factory.

Chief Fire Brigade Officer Sunil Singh said 20 fire tenders battled the blaze. The fire spread rapidly as the factory had a large amount of chemicals stored.

Police officials have been deployed at the spot and the cause of the fire is being ascertained.

—IANS

Updated : 12 May 2021 9:30 AM GMT
Tags:    Fire   Ghaziabad carton factory   

The Hawk


