FIR against 7 people after man's body found hanging from tree in UP's Bulandshahr

Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh): As many as seven people have been booked for allegedly killing a man in the Chaudera area of Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr on Friday, the police said.

"The body of deceased, who has been identified as Vicky, was found hanging on a tree in Chaudera area," the SP of Bulandshahr (Rural) Harendra Kumar Singh said.

"An FIR has been registered against seven accused in the case," he added.

Investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)