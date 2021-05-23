Five of a family murdered in Ayodhya

Ayodhya: Five members of a family, including three children were murdered over a family dispute in Ayodhya.

The incident took place late on Saturday night under Inayat Nagar police circle.

According to reports, Pawan, the nephew of the couple had a long-standing property dispute with his uncle Ramesh, 35. The nephew lived in the same house as the deceased couple.

Late on Saturday night, the alleged accused slit the throats of his uncle Ramesh, his wife Jyoti and two minor sons and a daughter and fled.

The villagers who saw Pawan running away, reached the house of the deceased and then informed the police.

SSP Ayodhya, Shailesh Pandey who reached the spot, said that according to preliminary investigations, the property dispute appears to be the motive behind the crime.

The SSP said that all bodies had been sent for post mortem and five police teams had been set up to arrest the accused Pawan.

--IANS