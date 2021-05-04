Family Killed In UP Car Accident

Shahjahanpur: Four members of a family and their driver were killed and another person sustained serious injuries when the car in which they were travelling rammed into a tree.

They were headed to Shahjahanpur from Bareilly on Monday evening, when it happened, according to police.

The deceased have bene identified as Ram Naresh, 55, his wife Jamuka Devi, 50, son Kaushalendra, 35, elder brother Hiralal, 60, and driver Vijay, 35. All of them died on the spot.

Ram Gulam was injured in the accident, police said. Superintendent of Police (rural) Sanjeev Bajpai said that Jamuka Devi, a resident of Ladaua village, was having difficulty in breathing and was being taken to a hospital in Bareilly after her condition deteriorated.

A relative of Ram Naresh, employed at a hospital in Shahjahanpur, had asked him to get Jamuka Devi admitted there and assured that oxygen would be arranged.

The car met with the accident on the Bareilly-Delhi Highway, police added.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for autopsy while the injured person has been admitted to a hospital, he said. --IANS