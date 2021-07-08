Ex-zila parishad member of UP shot dead

Ballia (Uttar Pradesh): A former zila panchayat member, Balbir Singh, was killed after being gunned down while his companion and husband of sitting Zila Panchayat member, Amritesh Singh, had a narrow escape in Bairia of Ballia district.





The incident took place on Wednesday evening when Balbir, 35, and Amritesh were returning home from Sonbarsa village in an SUV.





When they were passing the national highway-31 between Brahmamod and Chiraiyyamod, two motorcycle-borne miscreants intercepted their SUV and opened indiscriminate fire, targeting Balbir, who was in the driver's seat.





SP Ballia Vipin Tada said: "Seeing the assailants target Balbir, Amritesh stepped down from the SUV to save himself and he suffered a minor leg injury."





Hearing the gunshots, some locals reached the spot but the miscreants managed to flee.





The locals rushed Balbir and Amritesh to a hospital in Sonbarsa area where doctors declared Balbir brought dead.





The SP said, "Balbir's family has not registered any complaint in this connection so far."





However, during initial investigation it has come to light that the deceased was a history-sheeter and had also been to jail in a murder case.





"Currently, he was involved in property dealing. Police are investigating all aspects, including Balbir's old enmities and trade rivalries for cracking the case," the SP said.





