East UP, Bihar may see very heavy rainfall at some places: IMD

New Delhi: Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and coastal parts, the IMD said on Sunday.

Thunderstorm with lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) is very likely isolated places over Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi and with lightning at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, coastal & north interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal, it said.

Duststorm/thunderstorm with lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) is very likely at isolated places over Rajasthan.

Strong winds, with speed 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph, is very likely over southwest, west central, and adjoining east central Arabian Sea and squally weather (speed 50-60 kmph) over north Bay of Bengal, and along and off the Kerala-Karnataka-Goa-south Maharashtra-Gujarat coast, and the Lakshadweep area.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea into these areas, the IMD said. —IANS