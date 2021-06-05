Top
 The Hawk |  5 Jun 2021 3:18 PM GMT

Drug Found In Jeep Involved In Accident: Police
Bareilly: Contraband worth Rs 4 crore was recovered from a jeep involved in a road accident which left four people seriously injured on Delhi Lucknow National Highway near here on Saturday, police said. Four people travelling in a car were seriously injured in a head-on collision with a jeep under the Fatehganj Purvi police station area, police said. On coming to know of the mishap, the police rushed to the spot took the jeep which had hit the car under possession.

Later, they recovered from the vehicle four kg of smack worth Rs 4 crore, police said. The passengers had fled the scene after the accident and a hunt has been launched for them, they said. The injured, including two women, have been shifted to a private hospital in a serious condition by their family members, police added. —PTI

Updated : 5 Jun 2021 3:18 PM GMT
