Driver Charred To Death After Truck Collision

Agra: A truck driver was charred to death after his vehicle caught fire when it rammed into another in Uttar Pradesh''s Agra district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred after the truck driver lost control of the wheel as stray cattle suddenly appeared on Bypass Road under Malpura police station area, police said.

The truck cabin caught fire due to the collision and the seriously-injured driver was not able to move out and died on the spot due to burn injuries, police said, adding that the body had been sent for post-mortem. The deceased has been identified as Rajesh, a resident of Bhopal, Kakua police post sub-inspector Vidhan Chandra Kushwah told PTI. —PTI