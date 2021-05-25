Defiance of law! A state no more in clutch of high court

A Muslim View Of Demolition Of Mosque In UP's Barabanki

Tahiruzzama & Shujat Kidwai*

Aligarh (The Hawk): It's hard to convey the full depth and range of the trauma, the chaos and the indignity that people are being subjected to. Meanwhile, in broad daylight district administration Barabanki blatantly breached the order of the High court. On 24 April, the Allahabad High Court issued a stay order on "any orders of eviction, dispossession or demolition, already passed by the High Court, District Court or Civil Court," if they had not already been executed, until 31 May.











The court had issued the order "in the wake of recent upswing of pandemic Covid-19," as a general instruction for all such demolitions, in a Suo moto case concerning pending cases before the court affected by the pandemic. The order also stated that "State Government, Municipal Authorities, other Local Bodies and agencies and instrumentalities of the State Government shall be slow in taking action of demolition and eviction of persons" till 31 May. The district administration demolished the mosque in spite of this order.

Uttar Pradesh is among India's worst-hit states. Its chief minister, Mr. Adityanath, a right-wing ally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is accused of downplaying the severity of the coronavirus crisis, also demanded that the property of anyone spreading rumours and propaganda be seized. To cover-up and suppress the huge public anger, it appears as ruling party already started it regular infamous trick of communal polarisation and divisive politice. Regrettably, People are dying and dead bodies are not getting proper crimination, even dead bodies are floating in river Ganga and still government is after only one agenda and one thing, to create rift between communities and divert attention from their failures of Covid management. It shows that this govt lost all moral grounds of decency.

"An atmosphere of fear"











On March 20, a day after protests broke out against the administration's plan to demolish the said mosque in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki, 180 people were booked under serious charges, including attempt to murder. Everyone named in the FIR is Muslim. Around six additional FIRs were filed in relation to this and roughly 30 people are still in jail, locals say. On April 11, nearly three weeks later, Barabanki police also arrested Mohammad Ishtiyaq in this case under the National Security Act (NSA), considered to be a draconian law often used to target dissenters. Police official claimed that he had attacked and attempted to murder police force on March 19."

On 17th may, the mosque was demolished with the administration claiming the mosque's supporters "ran away" and chose not to contest the demolition order. The fact is that the indiscriminate arrests made in March weighed heavily on the community's mind, say locals. No Muslim "dared" to protest on the day of the demolition, Maulana Mustafa, an Imam from the area said, "They did not even dare to go close to the mosque while it was getting demolished because of fear of the police," he said. Locals said that dozens of Muslims have left their homes since the incident and are hiding in other areas because they fear being incriminated in fake cases. People were booked under sections of the Arms Act. Other charges, such as rioting, unlawful assembly, attempt to murder and causing grievous hurt to deter a public servant, of the Indian Penal Code. Several were also charged with Section 7 of the Criminal Law Amendment Act, 1932, which deals with molesting a person to the prejudice of employment or business.

The Guardian referred to the demolition as "one of the most inflammatory actions taken against a Muslim place of worship since the demolition of the Babri Mosque by a mob of Hindu nationalist rioters in 1992." Besides the Babri Masjid demolition, the state has seen other attempts in recent years to contest the existence of mosques. In April this year, a court in Varanasi directed the Archaeological Survey of India to find out whether the Gyanvapi Mosque is a superimposition or overlapping with another religious structure-referring implicitly to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple nearby.

HISTORY OF THE MOSQUE









The mosque is registered with the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board. Precisely how old the mosque was is unclear, but documentary and anecdotal evidence indicates that it was constructed before 2011. The electricity bill of the mosque records the "Supply Release Date"-the date on which a new electricity connection is installed-as 1 April 1959, which could suggest that the mosque is over six decades old. A land survey document from 1991 also records the existence of the mosque.

The 2016 high court order was not relevant in the case of the Masjid Gareeb Nawaz, because it was situated beyond the tehsil boundary wall, making it "at least 100-150 feet away from the road." The gata sankhya-plot numbers-listed in the notice, too, Ahmad, a local, said, were misleading since they suggested that the mosque is somewhere in the area rather than naming its precise plot number-the notice claimed the mosque was located somewhere within plot numbers 776, 777, 841 and 842. Even Ahmad filed a right-to-information application to the Ram Sanehi Ghat tehsil asking various questions about the mosque, including what the mosque is numbered as in revenue records, whether there was a ban on offering prayer in the mosque at the time and why, and when prayer would be allowed to resume. He has not yet received a response to the RTI.

FACTS AND PROCEEDINDS









Adarsh Singh, District Magistrate (DM), Barabanki, said on March 15 a notice was issued to the opposite parties over the ownership of the said structure. The managing committee of the mosque challenged the validity of the notice through a writ petition in the HC and submitted that they were faced with "imminent danger of demolition of mosque". The HC on March 18, while disposing off the writ, said, "…considering the fact that the notice has been given to the petitioners only for the purpose of seeking documentary evidence, and not for demolition, nothing needs to be proceeded any further in this writ petition, which is disposed of finally with a direction that the petitioners shall be permitted to file reply to the said notice dated 15th March, 2021 within 15 days from today, in addition to the reply already filed by them." Once any reply is filed, the matter shall be considered by the authorities concerned and a fresh decision shall be taken, a Bench of Justices Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Manish Kumar said.

LEGAL ASPECTS









Proceedings under Section 133 of Criminal Procedure Code are intended to protect the public as a whole against inconvenience. In Vasant Manga Nikumba v. Baburao Bhikanna Naidu (1995 Supp (4) SCC 54) it was observed that nuisance is an inconvenience which materially interferes with the ordinary physical comfort of human existence. It is not capable of precise definition. To bringin application of Section 133 of the Code, there must be imminent danger to the property and consequential nuisance to the public. The nuisance is the concomitant act resulting in danger to the life or property due to likely collapse etc. The object and purpose behind Section 133 of the Code is essentially to prevent public nuisance and involves a sense of urgency in the sense that if the Magistrate fails to take recourse immediately irreparable danger would be done to the public. So, what was the insurgency in the demolition of six decades old mosque? Why the authority was in hurry to demolish the mosque in the name of illegal structure when the matter was even pending? Is it not the contempt of court because local authority has violated the Allahabad high court ruling regarding demolition and eviction of any building till 31st of May?

The guideline passed by Uttar Pradesh government regarding removal of illegal religious structures across the road has some essentialities, one of them is structure must be built on 1st January 2011 and after. It means, local authority did not care even this guideline, is it not the violation of this guideline too.

In Lavkush & Ors. vs State of U.P. Thru. Secy. Dept. ... on 3 June, 2016 Allahabad High Court gave direction that If any religious structure has been raised encroaching upon public road (including highways), street, lane etc, before 01.01.2011, a Scheme shall be worked out and executed to shift the same to a private land offered by beneficiaries of such religious structures or persons responsible for its management or to remove it, within six months and a compliance report shall be submitted.

CONCLUSION

It raised several eyebrows! and a Question among intellects, what was the need of this sudden action amidst all the tragedies happening around, were they prepared for it legally? Up till when the Uttar Pradesh government will openly and blatantly defy the minority rights and appeals will go unanswered and how many times these incidents will occupy a small corner in newspapers. It's high time to focus on infringement of the right of minorities and put an end to this so-called political correctness.

A fair Questions arises? Is the law still alive on practical grounds? Or it has owned its place forever in books.

Seeing this instance, is crystal clear even if a trace of law is in existence, is being misused to create and sustain low key communal tension to keep the pot boiling of polarisation and communal hatred. Law and order stand for individual's right and give a fair chance to victim to get justice but what if the officials or "govt. Goons" who are in charge of law and order, use it to spread terror and create an atmosphere of fear by booking every second individual under NSA and UAPA Acts.

*Law Students from Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh