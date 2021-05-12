5 dead after consuming spurious liquor in UP

Ambedkar Nagar (Uttar Pradesh): Five persons have died and seven have been hospitalised after consuming spurious liquor in Ambedkar Nagar district on the Azamgarh border.

Hours after they consumed liquor on Tuesday in Makhdoompur village, they complained of uneasiness and some lost consciousness. They were rushed to a nearby private clinic in Zaidpur police station area.

While three died on the way, two others succumbed at the district hospital, where they were later shifted.



The police could send only two bodies for autopsy while the villagers hurriedly cremated those who died soon after.

Five people have been arrested, including the liquor shop owner in Mittupur area of Azamgarh.

Superintendent of Police, Ambedkar Nagar, Alok Priyadarshi, said that station house officer of Zaidpur police station, a sub-Inspector and two beat constables have been suspended for laxity.

"The death toll is currently five and we are investigating the illegal sale of spurious liquor. We are waiting for the autopsy report of one of the victims and have filed a case in Zaidpur police station," he said.

