SHOCKING! Several dead bodies found floating in Ganga in Bihar, Buxar administration claims bodies from UP

 The Hawk |  11 May 2021 5:14 AM GMT

Buxar (Bihar): Around a dozen of corpses was spotted in the Ganga in Bihar's Buxar on Monday.

"10 to 12 corpses that were seen in Ganga came floating from a distance. It seems these corpses were floating for the last five to seven days. We do not have a tradition of immersing bodies in rivers. We are making arrangements to cremate these corpses," said KK Upadhyay, Buxar Sub Divisional Officer (SDO).

Upadhyay said it is a matter of investigation to ascertain if these corpses come from Varanasi, Allahabad, or any other place.

"We are alerting officials near ghat areas to make sure that it does not happen again," he further said.

Also, Ashok Kumar, Block Development Officer (BDO), Chausa, said the dead bodies must have gathered up here coming downstream from different places.

"We are making sure that people burn dead bodies. These are coming down from Uttar Pradesh," he added.

—ANI

Updated : 11 May 2021 5:14 AM GMT
Tags:    dead bodies   Ganga   Bihar   Buxar   Uttar Pradesh   

The Hawk


