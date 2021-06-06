Dalit Woman Pradhan Abused In UP, Made To Sit On Floor

New Delhi: A newly elected Dalit woman village pradhan in Uttar Pradesh has alleged that she was abused, forcefully evicted from her chair and made to sit on the floor by some local influential persons during her maiden meeting with the officials in Mahoba district.

The incident has been reported from Nathupura village under Kotwali police circle, where Savita Devi Ahirwar, 25, was elected as gram pradhan in the recently concluded panchayat polls.

According to reports, Ahirwar was holding a meeting with officials in the Panchayat Bhawan on Wednesday in the presence of assistant development officer (ADO) Panchayat and block development officer (BDO) when a few influential persons of the village, including one Ramu Rajpoot, reached there and started abusing her. —IANS