Man devoured by crocodile near Dudhwa forest

Lakhimpur Kheri (UP): In a tragic incident, a man, grazing his buffalo, was dragged into the river by a crocodile near the Dudhwa forest.





His partially eaten body was later recovered from the river after a three-hour-long rescue operation on Sunday.





The victim, identified as Jameel, had apparently moved towards the river to drink water without realising that it was a crocodile territory.





The incident took place near Kairigarh Ghat on Saryu river.





Jameel's body was recovered by villagers near Nibiya Ghat, a kilometre away from the spot of the incident.





It took two boats and a few villagers to carry out the rescue operation.





Jameel was a marginal farmer and was living with his son Rizwan in Bhedora village which is adjacent to Majhgai range of forests.





Hundreds of locals gathered near the river and demanded compensation from the forest department.





Forest ranger Subhash Kumar assured them of necessary action. The body has been sent for post mortem.





Divisional Forest Officer (Buffer), Anil Patel said: "The file of compensation can be processed only after autopsy confirms that the man died in an animal attack."





--IANS



