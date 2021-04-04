Focussed Covid vaccination drive in UP from April 8

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh is widening the ambit of Covid vaccination by starting a focused drive from April 8.

Under this focused drive, vaccination will be given to professional groups.

Vaccination for media persons will take place on April 8 and 9, while bank and insurance employees will be vaccinated on April 10.

On April 15 and 16, bus, auto, rickshaw pullers and street vendors can get the jab while advocates and judicial officers will get their turn on April 20 and 21.

Staff of private offices will get vaccinated on April 22 and 23 while those in government offices will get the vaccine earlier on April 17 and 19.

"Though anyone above the age of 45 years can go and get vaccinated but on these specific dates we will welcome beneficiaries in different categories," said additional chief secretary, medical health, Amit Mohan Prasad.

At present vaccination is being done six days a week, from Monday to Saturday.

