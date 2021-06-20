Top
Home > State News > Uttar Pradesh > COVID: UPs Recovery Rate Stands At 98.4%

COVID: UP's Recovery Rate Stands At 98.4%

 The Hawk |  20 Jun 2021 3:29 PM GMT

COVID: UPs Recovery Rate Stands At 98.4%
X

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad on June 20 informed about the current situation of COVID-19 in the state. He informed that the recovery rate in the state stands at 98.4 percent. He said that as many as 2,63,769 tests have been done in the state in past 24 hours which has take the overall tally to 5,52,64,433. UP's daily positivity rate has decreased to 0.1 percent and the overall positivity rate stands at 3.1 percent. —ANI

Updated : 20 Jun 2021 3:29 PM GMT
Tags:    COVID   UP   Recovery Rate   

The Hawk


Next Story
Similar Posts
Share it
Top
X
X