COVID: UP's Recovery Rate Stands At 98.4%

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad on June 20 informed about the current situation of COVID-19 in the state. He informed that the recovery rate in the state stands at 98.4 percent. He said that as many as 2,63,769 tests have been done in the state in past 24 hours which has take the overall tally to 5,52,64,433. UP's daily positivity rate has decreased to 0.1 percent and the overall positivity rate stands at 3.1 percent. —ANI