Special steps to check Covid spread during UP Panchayat polls

Lucknow: Special steps are being taken for the safety of the staff going to the field as part of the polling duties in the ongoing Panchayat elections in Uttar Pradesh.

According to the government spokesman, it has been decided that essential items including facemasks, sanitizer and gloves would be given to every member who would be performing duty in the Panchayat polls.

Liquid hand wash will also be made available at polling stations which would be used by the voters.

Steps are also being taken to ensure that all norms of social distancing are followed strictly at the polling stations.

"These are challenging times and our employees have stood to the occasion with utmost vigour. But, to support their efforts in terms of performing their duties, we have ensured to take utmost care so that they do not get infected with the coronavirus, for which all norms would be followed as instructed by the state government", said the spokesman.

Besides, in order to conduct polling properly in the Panchayat elections, the officials of the administration have started meeting candidates, Panchayat wise. The candidates are being motivated to encourage voters to come out of their houses at different time duration of the day.

Voters are being told to refrain from moving out for polling in groups.

The candidates have also been told to make the villagers aware that the Covid guidelines should be followed at all costs.

Voters would not be allowed to arrive at polling centres without wearing masks from home.

Likewise, voters of the Panchayat are also made aware about the concept of social distancing which has to be followed while voting and also while waiting for their turn.

The voters will also be motivated to wash their hands once they arrive at the polling centre. Thermal screening of all the voters would also be done to ensure minimizing the threat of spread of the deadly virus.

The first phase of polling in the Panchayat elections is due on April 15.

