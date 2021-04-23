Covid positive woman ends life by suicide in UP hospital

Jhansi (UP): A 50-year-old woman, undergoing Covid treatment at the ICU in Jhansi Medical College, died after jumping from the fourth floor of the ward.

The incident took place on Thursday evening and the deceased has been identified as Rekha Devi of Mauranipur, who was admitted at the fourth floor of special L3 Covid hospital since April 18.

On Thursday evening, Rekha suddenly got up from her bed, climbed the window of the ward and jumped from there before anyone could understand her intention.

Rekha was immediately picked up from the floor as she was breathing heavily and taken to the emergency for treatment but she succumbed to injuries.

According to Dr Narendra Senger, the principal of the medical college, the woman who was admitted since April 18, was recovering well.

She had developed ICU fear psychosis and was continuously telling the doctors that she wanted to leave the place.

"Today, when the team of doctors and paramedics were present in the ward with routine treatment going on, she suddenly went to the window and jumped out," he said.

The police are completing all formalities before the body is handed over to the family.

--IANS