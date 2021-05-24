Covid Making Inroads Into Villages But Govts Busy Making Mere Announcements: Mayawati

Top
 The Hawk |  24 May 2021 3:25 PM GMT

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati on Monday said India has made global headlines as COVID-19 spread to villages, as she likened the governments'' announcements regarding providing relief to the people from the pandemic to electoral promises.

"India has made global headlines due to the extensive spread of coronavirus in rural areas which lack basic amenities, but governments are making announcements regarding proper preparedness and providing relief to the people from the pandemic in the same way promises are made during election," Mayawati said in a tweet in Hindi. In another tweet, she said primary healthcare centres and other such facilities are lying unused in Uttar Pradesh and other states due to the absence of doctors and other government employees. The BSP chief said there is a dire need to immediately activate such facilities so that a majority of the poor and destitute people in rural areas of the country can be benefitted soon. —PTI

