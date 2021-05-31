Top
Covid curfew lifted in 6 more UP districts

 The Hawk |  31 May 2021 10:49 AM GMT

Covid curfew lifted in 6 more UP districts
Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has lifted the Covid curfew from six more districts in the state.

The number of districts that will remain under a curfew is 14.

The six districts where the restrictions have been lifted are Prayagraj, Bijnor, Moradabad, Deoria, Baghpat and Sonbhadra.

The number of active cases in these districts is now below 600.

The development comes a day after the state government eased restrictions in 55 districts.

However, the night curfew and weekend closures will continue statewide.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had said that the curfew will automatically come to an end in those districts which report less than 600 active cases.

According to the existing restrictions, vaccinations, industrial activity, essential services and movement related to medical emergencies have been allowed to remain operational across the state.

--IANS

Updated : 31 May 2021 10:49 AM GMT
