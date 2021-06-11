Covid: 74 Deaths, 619 Fresh Cases In UP

Lucknow: Seventy-four more people died from coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh on Friday while 619 fresh cases were reported, taking the state''s total infection tally to 17,01,668, according to a health department bulletin.

Since the outbreak of the Covid pandemic last year, the infection has claimed 21,667 lives in the state.

Of the fresh 74 deaths, 15 were reported from Kanpur, six from Gorakhpur and five each from Jhansi and Bareilly, it said.

The maximum of 75 fresh Covid cases were reported in Gautam Buddha Nagar while 49 cases surfaced in Lucknow and 27 in Agra, it added. In the past 24 hours, 1,642 patients have recovered from the infection, taking the number of recoveries to 16,68,874. The count of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 11,127, as per the bulletin. In the past 24 hours, over 3.05 lakh samples were tested in the state, it said. On Thursday, 2.76 lakh tests were done and so far 5.27 crore tests have been conducted in the state. —PTI