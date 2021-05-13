COVID-19 Surveillance Teams Deployed In Rural Areas Of Moradabad

Moradabad: Due to the COVID surge in rural areas, Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad administration on Thursday informed that it has taken several steps to curb the spread of the disease in the rural areas of the district. According to the Moradabad, Additional Director, Health, Dr Vineet Shukla, they have appointed a minimum of four teams for surveillance in each block of Moradabad district.

"We have appointed a minimum of four teams in each block for surveillance. We will also have two vehicles within two days that will conduct COVID-19 test in each village," said Shukla. "The vehicles will also distribute medicines," he added.

Additional Health Director also informed that 2,000 teams of ASHA and Anganwadi workers have been constituted for surveillance in different areas of the district. "Apart from this 2,000 teams have been constituted accompanying members of all the Asha and Anganwadi. They are surveillance the area under their supervision and those people have been found with my symptoms they have been given medicines," said Shukla.

"Doctors are working with the members of Asha and as soon as any Covid positive patient is detected the patient is been kept in home isolation," he added. While, in view of the rising Covid cases in the state, the Uttar Pradesh government has been extended the partial 'Corona curfew' which was in place by a week till 7 am on May 17 (Monday). Earlier, the restrictions were set to be lifted tomorrow morning. As per official data issued by the Union Health Minister, UP has 2,16,057 active coronavirus cases. In the last 24 hours, 9214 new cases were recorded and 301 people died due to the virus. —ANI