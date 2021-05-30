Corona Curfew To Continue In 20 UP Districts, Relief In Others

New Delhi: The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday announced an extension of Corona curfew for one week till June 7, but has partially relaxed the restrictions in the state as the Covid situation improves.

According to an official release, the Corona curfew will continue in 20 districts that have more than 600 active cases.

These districts are Lucknow, Meerut, Saharanpur, Varanasi, Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Muzaffarnagar, Bareilly, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Bulandshahr, Jhansi, Prayagraj, Lakhimpur Kheri, Jaunpur, Sonbhadra, Baghpat, Moradabad, Ghazipur, Bijnor, and Deoria.

According to the guidelines, in the remaining 55 districts, shops will be allowed to open with strict safety protocols from 7.a.m to 7 p.m. Night curfew will continue in the whole of Uttar Pradesh and weekend closure will be enforced. Private establishments will be allowed to function with limited attendance. Coaching centres, shopping malls, gyms and swimming polls will remain closed. All educational centres will also remain closed. Restaurants will be allowed to offer home delivery but roadside eateries on the highway can open.