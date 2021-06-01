Corona Curfew Relaxed In 3 More UP Districts As Cases Drop

Lucknow: With active Corona cases declining in Uttar Pradesh, the Corona curfew has been eased in three more districts - Lakhimpur Kheri, Jaunpur and Ghazipur.

The number of active Covid cases in these three districts went below 600 on Monday and as a result, the movement restrictions here have been relaxed.

In the past 24 hours, Uttar Pradesh has recorded a significant decline by a whopping 89.5 per cent in the number of active Covid cases and the number of containment zones have also been reduced to 15,400 now. According to a government spokesman, with the recovery of about 5,625 people in the last 24 hours, the number of active cases has come down to 32,578.

The state has, so far, seen the recovery of more than 69 lakh people from the deadly virus.

Not even a single district in the state has reported more than 100 fresh cases in the span of the last 24 hours.

The Covid curfew restrictions will now remain in just 11 of the total 75 districts of the state.

As a result of timely provision of free medical treatment, medicine kits and regular teleconsultation as per the directions issued by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the number of patients in home isolation in the state has also dropped to 18,388. —IANS