First consignment of red stone reaches Ram Janmabhoomi site in Ayodhya

Ayodhya: Saints and seers of Ayodhya showered flowers as the first consignment of red stones to be used for the foundation of Ram temple reached the city, sources said on Thursday.—





In the first phase, 30 stones of 16 cubic feet arrived here last evening. Another 19,000 stones that will be used in the temple construction are yet to be brought.





The stones, brought from the mines of Mirzapur, are to be transported to the Ram Janmabhoomi complex, they said.





The truck driver, who reached Ayodhya with the consignment, was also garlanded.





For the foundation of the Ram Mandir, about 15 layers of stuffing have been completed.





The four-feet long, two-feet high and two-feet wide red stones will be used from October.





Inside the temple complex, a temporary workshop has also been set up behind Ramlala Virajman, the sources said.





For the foundation of the temple construction, 42 layers have to be cast, out of which 15 layers have been filled.





Each layer is 10 inches thick.





—UNI



