Colombian slips while doing yoga in Mathura, dies later

Mathura (UP): A 43-year-old citizen of Colombia, slipped and fell to his death from the terrace of Shri Yugal Bhajan Kuti Ashram in Mathura while practicing yoga.

The deceased, identified as Omar Arlanocahtillox, was staying in Mathura for the past few years.

He was admitted to a private hospital after the mishap on Sunday and later the doctors referred him to another hospital in the absence of a neurologist there.

However, he succumbed to injuries later.

His last rites were performed as per Hindu tradition by, Maria Krishna, a resident of the same ashram, after getting a nod from the Colombian Embassy and his family members.

According to police, Maria met Omar five months ago while performing 'parikrama' at Govardhan. Since then, he moved in to stay in Bhajan Kuti. However, Omar had been staying in the district for the past several years, said the police.

Superintendent of police (SP rural), Shrish Chandra, said that no FIR has been registered in the matter.

The Colombian Embassy had been informed about the death and the body was handed over to the deceased's woman friend after getting a nod from them, he said.

--IANS