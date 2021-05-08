4 children die due to suffocation after being trapped in car in UP's Bagpat

Top
 The Hawk |  8 May 2021 5:14 AM GMT

4 children die due to suffocation after being trapped in car in UPs Bagpat
Bagpat (Uttar Pradesh): In a tragic incident, four children died due to suffocation after getting stuck inside a car while playing in Chandinagar area of Bagpat, an official said on Friday.

The incident occurred in Singoli Taga village where the car of one Rajkumar was parked outside his home. According to villagers, while playing, the children from the neighbourhood entered the car and started playing, then suddenly the car got locked.

"Due to auto-lock, five children got stuck as they were playing inside a car. Four of the children have died while one is critical. Bodies were sent for postmortem," said Khekra CO MS Rawat told ANI.

Among the four children who died, two were boys and two were girls.

The police are investigating the matter. (ANI)

Updated : 8 May 2021 5:14 AM GMT
