Chhattisgarh CM Baghel Sends Oxygen For Lucknow Hospital

Lucknow: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday has sent an oxygen tanker to Lucknow Medanta hospital.

The chief minister tweeted that he had been informed on the phone by Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra about the oxygen shortage and sent the oxygen tanker.

Meanwhile, the Yogi Adityanath government has claimed that there is no shortage of oxygen and Remdesivir in any medical facility. The chief minister said this in his morning meeting. —IANS