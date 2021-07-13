CBI Raids Delhi, UP Locations In DDA Land Scam Case

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday carried out searches at 14 locations in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow and Shamli in connection with a case against three former officials of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) for alleged illegal allotment of land.

A CBI spokesperson said that the agency has registered a case against Sudhansu Ranjan, the then Assistant Director, DDA; Ajeet Kumar Bhardwaj, the then Senior Secretariat Assistant, DDA; Darwan Singh, the then Security Guard (W/C), DDA and private persons Iqbal Hussain, Sunil Kumar Meena, Sapan Kumar, Jamaluddin, Rajwant Singh and Shakuntla Devi.

The official said that it registered the case on a complaint alleging illegal allotment of many DDA plots in Madanpur Khadar area near Sarita Vihar in Delhi using false and fabricated documents and manipulation of government record.

He said that the agency team carried out searches at 14 places in Delhi, Lucknow and Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh, which led to recovery of incriminating documents, including DDA notices, registers, GPAs, ration cards, voter ID cards, affidavits, sale agreements etc. —IANS