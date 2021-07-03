BSP, SP chiefs ask new UP DGP to be impartial

Lucknow: The opposition parties--Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Samajwadi Party--have asked the new Director General of Police to improve law and order and work independently and impartially.





In a series of tweets, BSP president Mayawati claimed except BSP, all other parties, be it Congress, SP or BJP, had failed to give the police a free hand in controlling crime. "Besides they misused the police machinery leading to failure in providing rule of law in the state," she alleged.





"Whereas during the BSP regime, police were allowed to work impartially to establish the rule of law as even the party's MP was sent to jail for breaking the law. Hence, we demand to let the new DGP and other government machinery works independently and impartially," she said.





On the other hand, SP president Akhilesh Yadav in his tweet said," Hope the new leadership of the police in UP will show its commitment towards the public and end the practice of injustice done by the police in the form of false cases against public and the opposition leaders".





Mukul Goel took over as the new DGP of UP on Friday and announced his priorities to instill faith in the people in the police system.





—UNI



