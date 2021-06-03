BSP Sacks 2 MLAs Including Its Legislative Party Leader Lalji Verma For Anti-Party Activities

Lucknow: The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Thursday sacked its Uttar Pradesh legislative party leader Lalji Verma and another MLA for anti-party activities during the recently concluded panchayat polls.

A party statement issued here said, "Two MLAs - Lalji Verma and Ram Achal Rajbhar - has been sacked from the party for anti-party activities during panchayat polls.

"Verma has been removed from the post of legislative party leader and Shah Alam alias Guddu Jamali will replace him in the state assembly as party leader,".

While Verma is BSP MLA from Katehari seat, Rajbhar is an MLA from Akbarpur seat --both in Ambedkar Nagar district of the state.

The newly appointed legislative party leader Shah Alam is party MLA from Mubarakpur seat in Azamgarh district.

The party also said these two sacked leaders will not be invited to any party programmes in the future and they will also not be given party tickets. —PTI