BSP MP Urges PM To Ensure Clearing Of Dues Of UP's Sugarcane Farmers By Mills

New Delhi: BSP MP Kunwar Danish Ali on Thursday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take steps to ensure sugarcane farmers in Uttar Pradesh are paid their pending dues by mills as soon as possible.

In a letter to the prime minister, Ali raised the issue of "huge arrears" that UP sugar mills owe to sugarcane farmers in the state, and asserted that the tillers are facing a huge economic crisis.

Uttar Pradesh has been the largest producer of sugar in the country for the second year in a row, which was made possible because of the contribution of over 40 lakh sugarcane farmers of the state, Ali noted.

These farmers play an important role in strengthening the economy of the state as the sugar industry is a strong pillar in the industrial development of Uttar Pradesh, he asserted.

Despite the steep rising cost of sugarcane production, the state government has not increased any sugarcane State Advisory Price (SAP) for three consecutive crushing seasons, while electricity, fertilisers, pesticides, diesel and wages have all gone up substantially, Ali said in his letter to the prime minister.

There has been a huge reduction in the earnings of sugarcane farmers, he added.

In the current crushing season (2020-21) which is almost over, the mills owe more than Rs 11,000 crore to the farmers as on May 12, 2021, the letter said.

"While the sugar production of sugar mills in Maharashtra was half last year and is lower than Uttar Pradesh in the current season as well, the sugar mills of that state by April 30 had paid 92.4 per cent of their dues. This is about Rs 1,000 crore more than the payment made by Uttar Pradesh till May 12," Ali said.

Most of the non-paying sugar mills are in western Uttar Pradesh, while the region is the most important sugarcane producing region, he said.

"It is a matter of further trouble for me that the crushing season of the sugar mills in Amroha, my parliamentary constituency, has ended, but mills owe a payment of Rs 594.97 crore to farmers," the BSP MP claimed.

The Simbhaoli Group sugar mills owe a total of Rs 607.49 crore to the farmers, out of which its unit in the Amroha constituency owes Rs 374.97 crore, he added.

In his letter, Ali said the prime minister had promised before the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections in 2017 that sugarcane farmers will be paid within 14 days.

Neither the prime minister nor his party''s government in the state is living up to that promise, the BSP leader alleged.

"I strongly urged the PM to take cognitive steps on this very important issue and take action as soon as possible so that farmers can get their sugarcane dues in time because farmers' upliftment is directly linked to the progress of our country," Ali said in a statement on his letter to the PM. —PTI